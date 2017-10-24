Stephen Curry Comforting Devin Harris' Grieving Nephew is the NBA Community at Its Best

Before Monday’s Golden State Warriors – Dallas Mavericks game, Stephen Curry shared a moment with Devin Harris’ 9-year old nephew Brayden. Brayden’s father, Harris’ brother Bruce, died in a car accident on Thursday.
Brayden is fan of Curry and also got some autographed items. After the game Steph told the media about the meeting which was set up with the help of Shaun Livingston and Seth Curry. This was the NBA community at its best during one of its players worst times.
Harris, in his 14th season, had 10 points and 2 assists in 16 minutes in the Mavericks’ season opener the day before the accident. He’s missed Dallas’ last three games while taking a leave of absence. Last night was the first time he was back in the arena.
