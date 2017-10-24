T. Y. Hilton In Curb-Your-Enthusiasm-Style Process Of Apologizing To His Offensive Line

If an apology is relayed through the media, instead of said directly to the injured party, is it still an apology? Do you need to apologize twice, even if the person you’re apologizing to is aware you’ve expressed regret?

What sort of Larry Davidian conflict has T.Y. Hilton gotten himself into?

The other day, Hilton said something he regrets, which happens to some of us more than others, but is familiar to us all.

From the Indianapolis Star:

Hilton, when asked on Sunday what went wrong in the 27-0 loss in which quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked 10 times, said the Colts’ receivers were “winning our matchups. The O-line’s just got to play better.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MybPvie66UA

Hilton has since said it was wrong of him to say those things, adding that he hates it when people do that, and yet here he was doing it.

He backed off that comment Monday when speaking with the media, going so far as to say, “I love them to death. I was wrong. I’m always against that and then I go out there and do it. So, I can say I messed up.”

But there is still some trouble, here, because Hilton has said all these things to the media. But despite on Monday telling the media he’d apologize to each offensive linemen individually, left tackle Anthony Castonzo said Tuesday he still hadn’t heard from Hilton.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

“T.Y. has not gotten to me” he said, when asked on WFNI-1070’s “Grady & Big Joe Show” how long it took Hilton to reach out.

Maybe Jeff Greene can help him come up with something.