VIDEO: Tiger Woods Posts Video of Himself Hitting a Stinger

Tiger Woods appears to be slowly progressing to a return to competitive golf. Woods has already posted a video of his full swing with a driver and on Monday, he doubled down with the video below of himself hitting a nice stinger.
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas couldn’t resist poking fun at Woods.
As Kyle Porter pointed out, it looks similar to the stinger below, which is a beautiful shot!
No one should believe Woods will return to the form he had when he dominated the sport, but it is good to see him swinging smoothly and should be looked at as a positive. Even if Woods isn’t very competitive in his return to the sport, he will attract more eyes and that’s never a bad thing.
