Roundup: Anthony Davis Hurt Again; Top Chef Steps Down After Sexual Harassment Allegations; & UNC Hoops Injury

Demi Lovato … “Scientists Can Erase Specific Memories From a Snail’s Brain” … but why would you airbrush out her braids in the first place? … I was totally unaware that Amazon had a wine store … good journalism: Last week, Josh Besh restaurants exposed for sexual harassment; this week, Chef Josh Besh stepped down from his job … how dumb is this idea that getting more “replies” on twitter than “favorites” means you screwed up? … dining in New York City: “meal for two courses plus dessert or wine can be had for $40 or less, tax and tip excluded” … Robert Guillaume, the actor who starred as ‘Benson,‘ has died at the age of 89 …

Terrific read on how dirty college basketball is: “How did a community college dropout with no formal credentials end up at the heart of the scandal that’s shaken the sport and cost Hall of Fame Louisville coach Rick Pitino his job?” [Yahoo Sports]

You know you’re big-time when there’s a “Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University.” [SBJ]

Anthony Davis hurt his knee early Tuesday night against Portland and didn’t return. Expect MRI results tomorrow. [NOLA.com]

On my radio show, I took the media to task for giving Bill Belichick a pass; and at the 105:00 mark, Brian Windhorst dropped some NBA nuggets, including good news for Cavs fans. [Fox Sports Radio]

The Indianapolis Colts season continues to be a disaster: Robert Mathis, defensive end, arrested for “operating white intoxicated.” [WTHR]

If Markelle Futlz is hurt, he shouldn’t be playing. But given the 76ers recent run of bad luck with stars … are they afraid to shut him down for a bit? [Ringer]

Joel Berry will probably miss the start of the season for the UNC Tar Heels. [Observer]

JR Smith was driving fast enough for a cop to give him a ticket … but the officer neglected to mention how fast the Cavs guard was going. [Cleveland 19]

What could possibly lead five teenagers to do something so stupid? They’ll spend years in jail for this. [Click on Detroit]

Taylor Swift is now dropping album teases? Is this new? It’s well done.

Baseball trick shot video is kinda impressive.