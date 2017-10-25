College Football Picks Against the Spread: Fade Tennessee and Profit

Shoutout to the true believers who didn’t jump ship after a disastrous 1-4 start in Week 1. Since then we’ve ripped off a 22-11 stretch and that’s extremely good for business. Let’s stay hot.

Oklahoma State at WEST VIRGINIA (+7): The Cowboys are coming off a grueling overtime scare against Texas. The Mountaineers almost allowed Baylor to get into the win column. Which team will rebound? Go with the home side. Both offenses hum right along, averaging in the mid-40s/game. West Virginia’s Will Grier has tossed a nation-leading 26 touchdown passes. OSU’s Mason Rudolph leads the country in passing yards. Expect a shoot-out and perhaps several overtimes. Oklahoma State 54, West Virginia 51.

Tennessee at KENTUCKY (-3.5): Butch Jones need to win this game. So if history is any indication, he will not win this game. The Volunteers anemic offense and the Wildcats’ competent is a recipe for disaster. Kentucky has also made up ground in special teams play and won the turnover battle. Blood will be in the water in primetime. Fading Tennessee seems so safe. What could go wrong? Kentucky 27, Tennessee 19.

Georgia at FLORIDA (+14): Full disclosure: we’re selectively picking data retroactively to pick a two-touchdown home ‘dog. The Gators have the No. 1 red zone offense percentage, somehow. They’ve been stingy against the pass and scored defensively. Is Feleipe Franks’ good enough to muster 14 points in this contest? It’s worth betting on. Georgia 27, Florida 14.

Miami at NORTH CAROLINA (+20): The Hurricanes have won their last three games by a combined 13 points. While the Tar Heels’ offense has been M.I.A, 20 free points at home is quite appealing, especially since Miami may take this weekend as an opportunity to take a deep breath. Miami 38, North Carolina 20.

North Carolina State at NOTRE DAME (-7): The Irish are still being underestimated in the line department. An absolute throttling of USC did little to change that. This is a playoff-caliber team displaying laser focus. Bad news for the Wolfpack. Notre Dame 35, North Carolina State 17.

2017 Record: 23-15