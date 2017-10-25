Jim Lampley Thinks Floyd Maywather Threw Rounds to Conor McGregor to Set Up a Rematch

Jim Lampley was followed through a parking garage this week by a TMZ photographer and took the opportunity to discuss the Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor fight and the possibility of a rematch. Lampley, the Hall of Fame boxing commentator who works for HBO, didn’t think too highly of Mayweather – McGregor and suggested that Floyd threw three rounds to give hope to the “global MMA wish community.” Lampley even seems to think a rematch is likely and he certainly made some good points.

“There’s a decent chance there’s enough suckers out there Floyd could maybe make another $150 million, why not?”

It’s been two months since McGregor and Mayweather made all of the money and there haven’t even been any solid rumors about what McGregor will do next. Personally, I think the pair should just have a debate show on ESPN or FOX Sports. No one really wants to see them fight. They just want to see them argue.