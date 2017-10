Joel Berry, North Carolina point guard, will miss the first month of the college basketball season after breaking his hand. According to Roy Williams (via Jeff Goodman), that injury came about because of a video game.

Roy williams said Joel Berry broke his hand on a door after losing a video game to Theo Pinson and a UNC manager. https://t.co/uvSmvGF6ql — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 25, 2017

Berry joins the dumb sports injury list. We breathlessly await to find out which game it was, to know if this anger was somewhat justified. Pinson, meanwhile, stands to gain minutes while Berry is out, so win/win for him.