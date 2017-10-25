JuJu Smith-Schuster Stiff-Arms Mia Khalifa

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has already had an eventful work week. His teammate Martavis Bryant called him out on Instagram while demanding a trade. Then someone stole the bike which serves as his primary transportation. As the search party grew, people came from all corners of the globe to join in and lend a helping hand, including noted sports personality and actress Mia Khalifa.

You are my new favorite follow on twitter 😭 @TeamJuJu #TeamFindJujusBike — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 24, 2017

The young wideout saw this as a trap and chose to keep his distance.

Pretty sad. Maybe she just wanted a new case to work on a la Encyclopedia Brown.

One understands why Smith-Schuster would be so apprehensive. Khalifa has a long and storied history of putting athletes on blast. Between this incident and the Baker Mayfield one, it appears word has spread among our nation’s top sports stars.