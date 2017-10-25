Lady Gaga Should Attend All Major Sporting Events

Lady Gaga attended game 1 of the 2017 World Series presented by corporate sponsor. She arrived in a Lamborghini and… Well, was she dressed more or less appropriately than she was when she hit up a Mets – Yankees game in 2010. Considering it was 100-degrees last night I’d say she was probably more comfortable than Joe Torre.

When you got the best seat in the house. Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4. pic.twitter.com/wTOSDOXu5J — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2017

Baseball ⚾️ : Quand Lady Gaga s'ennuie ferme pendant les #WorldSeries 😂 pic.twitter.com/9aAT67A8rL — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 25, 2017

Gaga really should be involved in all major sporting events. She nailed National Anthem and Halftime Show at the Super Bowl the last couple years. She obviously loves baseball. Here’s a picture of her at a San Antonio Spurs game in 2014. An exhibition game against Alba Berlin. See? She doesn’t just show up for big games. You get the same performance no matter what the stage.