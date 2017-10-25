PM Roundup: Heather Lind, Markelle Fultz Situation Gets Stranger, How Good Is Josh Rosen?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which still can’t believe this shootout goal by Adrian Kempe.

President Bush is a creeper: Actress Heather Lind has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her inappropriately in 2014. The aging Bush has issued an apology through a spokesman.

Fultz situation gets odder: Now we’re being told Markelle Fultz had fluid put in to his shoulder, not drained from it as originally reported. Should the Sixers be panicking or remain patient?

How does Rosen compare to Goff?: How does UCLA’s Josh Rosen compare to former Pac-12 quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff? And just how good is Rosen?

I doubt most Dodgers fans have seen a leadoff home run in person. They're usually still fighting traffic on the way in. — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) October 25, 2017

