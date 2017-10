The San Francisco 49ers are 0-7. They went 2-14 last season and 5-11 the year before that. Their most recent game, a 30-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys was at home. After the game the team sent a survey to fans to find out about their game day experience. One of the questions was “how important is it to you that your team wins?”

The 49ers sent a questionnaire to fans asking "in terms of game day experience how important is it that your team wins?" — Ann Killion (@annkillion) October 25, 2017

I thought there was no way this could be real, but here’s an image.

I'm a lifelong @49ers fan and that doesn't change when they are 0-7, but this survey they just sent me hurts. "So, if we lose, do you care?" pic.twitter.com/UshqrhLhcZ — Boz (@boztank) October 23, 2017

The Cleveland Browns have too much pride to ask this question.