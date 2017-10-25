VIDEO: Klay Thompson Talking About His Love of Newspapers is Great

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson has a pregame ritual and it involves supporting the print journalism industry. The guard enjoys the tactile feel of an actual newspaper when catching up on current events.

“I like reading the newspaper,” he said in a video for The Mercury News. “I think my mom saw me on my phone and lot and she just suggested you read the paper before a game, get away from looking at a screen. It’s really helped me relax before games and take my mind off what I’ve got to go out there and do.”

Thompson has been diving into print pregame for the last three years. The Warriors have won two championships during that time. Coincidence? Probably not.

“For me, I keep it old school and simple,” he said “I like to turn the pages. It’s just so good to get the feel of the paper, it’s there in your hands. And the smell. I love the smell of a fresh newspaper.”

Thompson said he feels a nostalgic connection with his father when reading the paper and he still saves his clippings.

If a 27-year-old NBA superstar can be public with his love of print, maybe it will encourage other Millennials come out. This week — like them all — has been challenging for the newspaper industry. Those people can use all the support they can get.