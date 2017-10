Yasiel Puig turned in a fantastic diving effort on an Alex Bregman line drive down the right-field line but the ball glanced off his glove and into the stands for a ground-rule double. The Dodgers outfielder and human highlight film spiked his glove in anger.

You don’t see that very often.

It is very important to note that Puig saw the ball was dead before his show of emotion so it had no real impact on the action. It was entertaining, though.