A.J. Hinch Reportedly Involved in Bar Altercation After Game 1 of World Series

Police were called to the Houston Astros team hotel after Game 1 Tuesday night to respond to an altercation between manager A.J. Hinch and a few trash-talking hotel guests, according to TMZ.

Sources say Hinch “snapped” and unleashed on the other patrons — cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar. One witness tells us the incident turned physical and cops were called to separate the two parties. We spoke with Pasadena PD and we were told they responded to the hotel at 10:30 PM to help security “keep the peace” during an incident involving Houston Astros “team management.”

No arrests were made or reports filed, per TMZ. The Astros have yet to comment and Hinch’s media availability is coming up within the hour.

Hinch’s team won Game 2 last night to even up the series at a game apiece. Game 3 is in tomorrow night in Houston.