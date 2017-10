Corey Seager hit one of the record 8 home runs in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. Seager’s 2-run shot came during the bottom of the 6th and gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-1 lead that they eventually lost, but that shouldn’t take away from what an incredible moment. And the still images from the homer are intense.

Pretty cool. Now let’s pivot to video.