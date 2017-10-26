MLB USA Today Sports

Dodgers Fan Jumps Into Astros Bullpen During Extra Innings, Is Quickly Overwhelmed

One Los Angeles Dodgers fan reached his breaking point in the top of the 10th inning last night. After seeing Jose Altuve blast a go-ahead home run, he began climbing over a fence separating himself from the Houston Astros bullpen. Then, as Carlos Correa was smacking another homer, the big-thinking fan actually jumped into the bullpen.

Despite picking a time when there plenty of distractions, he was overwhelmed by security and jacked-up Astros relievers within seconds. It’s unclear what the master plan was here. Anything other than “spend the night in jail” seems as though it could have been accomplished in a different way.

