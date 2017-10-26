Jason Whitlock to Losing Pitcher Brandon McCarthy: "Good Job Last Night"

FS1’s Jason Whitlock had to wait six weeks to get his revenge on Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy but it appears today is the big day.

if a friend or family member expressed a thought this stupid I would take their car keys away. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 11, 2017

McCarthy, of course, did not do a good job last night, allowing two runs in the top of the 11th while taking the loss.

It is unusual to see such personal and sarcastic engagement from a pundit, especially if they’re part of the larger broadcasting partnership. Then again, Whitlock routinely marches to the beat of his own drum.

And he is not mad. He is just having a little fun.

Why do you assume I'm mad? I'm just talking shit. https://t.co/3pKJG2lPkX Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 26, 2017

Game 3 of the World Series airs Friday night, only on Fox. Celebrate synergy.