Jason Whitlock to Losing Pitcher Brandon McCarthy: "Good Job Last Night"

FS1’s Jason Whitlock had to wait six weeks to get his revenge on Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy but it appears today is the big day.
McCarthy, of course, did not do a good job last night, allowing two runs in the top of the 11th while taking the loss.
It is unusual to see such personal and sarcastic engagement from a pundit, especially if they’re part of the larger broadcasting partnership. Then again, Whitlock routinely marches to the beat of his own drum.
And he is not mad. He is just having a little fun.
Game 3 of the World Series airs Friday night, only on Fox. Celebrate synergy.
Comments