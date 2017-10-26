Jim Tomsula Screams Nonsensical Motivational Nonsense With the Best of Them

Jim Tomsula is the defensive line coach for Washington this season after a year off following his firing in San Francisco. Throughout the season Tomsula has been captured on video shouting various things at his players. First, in September, microphones luckily didn’t catch exactly what he said.

Then earlier this month the NFL provided us with intensely and insanely screaming “everybody’s gonna eat!”

Gotta love Jim Tomsula pic.twitter.com/kRATbZq3Ui — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 5, 2017

And finally last weekend he pleaded with his players to, well, “play butt-ass naked.”

From the man that brought you: "Everybody' gonna eat!!" Here is: "Everybody play butt-ass naked!" Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? Jim Tomsula – Legend@PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/eEvZIS9AN8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2017

Bless any coach who just shouts seemingly random things in an enthusiastic tone as motivation.