Jim Tomsula Screams Nonsensical Motivational Nonsense With the Best of Them

Jim Tomsula is the defensive line coach for Washington this season after a year off following his firing in San Francisco. Throughout the season Tomsula has been captured on video shouting various things at his players. First, in September, microphones luckily didn’t catch exactly what he said.
Then earlier this month the NFL provided us with intensely and insanely screaming “everybody’s gonna eat!”
And finally last weekend he pleaded with his players to, well, “play butt-ass naked.”
Bless any coach who just shouts seemingly random things in an enthusiastic tone as motivation.
