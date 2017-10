Joe Flacco scrambled and slid down, when Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso came flying in with an elbow to Flacco’s head. His helmet immediately flew off his head and he was clearly concussed by the shot.

Alonso somehow was not ejected for this hit. John Harbaugh was so upset that he came out on the field to yell at Alonso in the aftermath of the hit. Flacco went to the locker room immediately after and is doubtful to return.