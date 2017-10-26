PM Roundup: Katy Perry, DeMarcus Cousins Is Still Bitter, Cubs Clean House

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where you can hang while pretending to finish your day of work.

Ellen in trouble over Katy tweet: This is odd. Ellen Degeneres is being slammed as sexist for wishing Katy Perry happy birthday while making a reference to her breasts. It seemed like a pretty innocuous reference to one of Perry’s songs, but I guess it’s a big deal?

Cousins still doesn’t like Sacramento: The perpetually perturbed DeMarcus Cousins is still angry at his old team. The New Orleans Pelicans big man now says he regrets staying with the Sacramento Kings for so long. As someone who has been to Sacramento before, I can confidently say that any time spent there is too long.

Maddon’s staff gets the ax: Despite reaching the NLCS for the third straight year, the Chicago Cubs are cleaning house on manager Joe Maddon’s staff. The Cubs have now fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, hitting coach John Mallee and third-base coach Gary Jones.

Tweet of the Day:

22.7% of all extra-inning homers in #WordSeries history have been hit in the last hour. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) October 26, 2017

Game 2 was crazy y’all.

