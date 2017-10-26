PSA: Don't Go to Taco Bell Right Now and Ask for Your Free World Series Taco

I stayed up late watching Game 2 of the World Series. Joe Buck only mentioned the free Doritos Loco Taco about a hundred times throughout the broadcast, if a player stole a base. In a game where every run seemingly came from a home run, that seemed increasingly unlikely. That is, until Cameron Maybin came in on a double switch and led off the 11th with a single. When he broke for second and the throw glanced away, America finally had the junk food it needed.

So–in the interest of sports blogging research and because I was ready for a break–I took a quick jaunt up to the local Taco Bell to try to cash in. Now, I wasn’t going to be one of those folks with poor form who just goes up and demands free food. I was going to get a drink and something else and just tack on the free taco.

It did not go well.

Here, roughly is how the conversation through the crackly speaker, and also a language pronunciation barrier, went:

“… and I’d like the free taco”

“you like three taco?”

“no, the free taco.”

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

“three taco? That’s 4 …”

“no, no, no, the World Series taco.”

[silence]

“pull up to second window.”

Upon pulling up to the window, I explained that I wanted the free Doritos Loco taco. Good, finally it was understood and I completed my order.

“Can I have your coupon?”

“I don’t have a coupon.”

“You don’t have a coupon?”

“Cameron Maybin is my coupon. It was all over the World Series.”

At this point, she explained that she had not been told anything about this, and they were a KFC/Taco Bell and probably not part of whatever it is that I was wanting. And then as I pulled away, one of our fellow writers (who shall remain nameless) pointed out that the promo isn’t until November 1st. Which would have been good information to know before I spent 10 minutes in a Taco Bell drive thru to get a figurative gut punch rather than a literal one.

So, basically, don’t go to Taco Bell yet–save that for after you’ve eaten a bunch of Halloween candy and want a chaser on November 1st, and maybe don’t go to a KFC/Taco Bell combo store at all because who knows.