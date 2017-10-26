PSA: Don't Go to Taco Bell Right Now and Ask for Your Free World Series Taco

I stayed up late watching Game 2 of the World Series. Joe Buck only mentioned the free Doritos Loco Taco about a hundred times throughout the broadcast, if a player stole a base. In a game where every run seemingly came from a home run, that seemed increasingly unlikely. That is, until Cameron Maybin came in on a double switch and led off the 11th with a single. When he broke for second and the throw glanced away, America finally had the junk food it needed.
So–in the interest of sports blogging research and because I was ready for a break–I took a quick jaunt up to the local Taco Bell to try to cash in. Now, I wasn’t going to be one of those folks with poor form who just goes up and demands free food. I was going to get a drink and something else and just tack on the free taco.
It did not go well.
Here, roughly is how the conversation through the crackly speaker, and also a language pronunciation barrier, went:
“… and I’d like the free taco”
“you like three taco?”
“no, the free taco.”
“three taco? That’s 4 …”
“no, no, no, the World Series taco.”
[silence]
“pull up to second window.”
Upon pulling up to the window, I explained that I wanted the free Doritos Loco taco. Good, finally it was understood and I completed my order.
“Can I have your coupon?”
“I don’t have a coupon.”
“You don’t have a coupon?”
“Cameron Maybin is my coupon. It was all over the World Series.”
At this point, she explained that she had not been told anything about this, and they were a KFC/Taco Bell and probably not part of whatever it is that I was wanting. And then as I pulled away, one of our fellow writers (who shall remain nameless) pointed out that the promo isn’t until November 1st. Which would have been good information to know before I spent 10 minutes in a Taco Bell drive thru to get a figurative gut punch rather than a literal one.
So, basically, don’t go to Taco Bell yet–save that for after you’ve eaten a bunch of Halloween candy and want a chaser on November 1st, and maybe don’t go to a KFC/Taco Bell combo store at all because who knows.
