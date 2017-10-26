Roundup: Women Accuse George H.W. Bush of Groping, Amazon Wants to Come Inside Your Home

USA Today Sports

Maria Menounos … Fats Domino died … Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a boy … George H.W. Bush accused of sexual assault … Yale student accidentally turns father into Immigration … Trump data guru tried to team up with Julian Assange … energy company threatens to stop restoring power in Puerto Rico because of San Juan mayor’s criticism … Las Vegas shooter’s laptop was missing the hard drive … the brother of the shooter was arrested for child porn possession … Donald Trump went to an Ivy League school so he’s smart … Black Dahlia murder solved … Japanese police arrest 74-year old ninja thief …

Dan Le Batard on the sorry state of Kansas football.

Will Eagles fans regret falling in love with Carson Wentz? [SI]

Two women have accused George H.W. Bush of groping them. [Deadspin]

Markelle Fultz will sit a few games. Finally. [NBA]

UFC champion Michael Bisping being sued for a choking incident at his gym. [MMA Junkie]

The Pelicans had to sign Josh Smith. [Bleacher Report]

Here’s a look back at Barstool’s history with women. [Think Progress]

Tim Duncan trying to help his hometown after hurricanes. [ESPN]

David Stern thinks the NBA should get rid of their marijuana ban. [Yahoo!]

News anchor throws up on television after eating a hot chip.

Amazon wants to put a camera in your home.

There was a Superman punch in an NHL game.

