Roundup: Women Accuse George H.W. Bush of Groping, Amazon Wants to Come Inside Your Home

Maria Menounos … Fats Domino died … Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a boy … George H.W. Bush accused of sexual assault … Yale student accidentally turns father into Immigration … Trump data guru tried to team up with Julian Assange … energy company threatens to stop restoring power in Puerto Rico because of San Juan mayor’s criticism … Las Vegas shooter’s laptop was missing the hard drive … the brother of the shooter was arrested for child porn possession … Donald Trump went to an Ivy League school so he’s smart … Black Dahlia murder solved … Japanese police arrest 74-year old ninja thief …
Dan Le Batard on the sorry state of Kansas football.
Will Eagles fans regret falling in love with Carson Wentz? [SI]
Two women have accused George H.W. Bush of groping them. [Deadspin]
Markelle Fultz will sit a few games. Finally. [NBA]
UFC champion Michael Bisping being sued for a choking incident at his gym. [MMA Junkie]
The Pelicans had to sign Josh Smith. [Bleacher Report]
Here’s a look back at Barstool’s history with women. [Think Progress]
Tim Duncan trying to help his hometown after hurricanes. [ESPN]
David Stern thinks the NBA should get rid of their marijuana ban. [Yahoo!]
News anchor throws up on television after eating a hot chip.
Amazon wants to put a camera in your home.
There was a Superman punch in an NHL game.
Comments