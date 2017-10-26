The FS1 Crew Laughed (A Lot and Very Loudly) With Magic Johnson About LeBron Coming to the Lakers

Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Dodgers owner / Los Angeles Lakers president was on the FS1 pregame show before Game 2 of the World Series. David Ortiz asked Magic about LeBron coming to the Lakers. At that point everyone on the set erupted into laughter about things that weren’t funny in a way that would have embarrassed any NFL Sunday studio show panel. It was funny because Magic and the Lakers were fined for tampering earlier this year. Lulz!

