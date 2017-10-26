The FS1 Crew Laughed (A Lot and Very Loudly) With Magic Johnson About LeBron Coming to the Lakers

Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Dodgers owner / Los Angeles Lakers president was on the FS1 pregame show before Game 2 of the World Series. David Ortiz asked Magic about LeBron coming to the Lakers. At that point everyone on the set erupted into laughter about things that weren’t funny in a way that would have embarrassed any NFL Sunday studio show panel. It was funny because Magic and the Lakers were fined for tampering earlier this year. Lulz!
Latest Leads
8m
1hr
1hr
What's a Guy Gotta Do to Keep a Baseball Manager Job These Days?
It’s rough out there.
3hr
Dan Shaughnessy Knows the Real Culprit for Last Night's Loss: Adrian Gonzalez
Boston writers are just better at seeing the game.
4hr
4hr
5hr
Roundup: Women Accuse George H.W. Bush of Groping, Amazon Wants to Come Inside Your Home
David Stern is pro-marijuana.
14hr
VIDEO: Yasiel Puig Spiked His Glove After Unsuccessful Diving Attempt
The rightfielder was angry that day.
16hr
Comments