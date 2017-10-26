VIDEO: This May Be the Worst Golf Shot Ever

Some people were just not meant to play golf.

In the video below, which was uploaded to YouTube on Nov 22, 2013 but shot in 2010, Brian Hutcherson, who is on the tee, takes a whopping seven swings before making contact with the ball. He loses his composure twice while his buddy laughs in the background.

The description is perfect, “As the sun slowly sets, Brian Hutcherson tries — and tries again — to tee off on the 18th hole of the Hall of Fame course in St. Augustine, Fla., in October, 2010.”

Hey Brian, we’ve all been there at some point in our lives, only most of us who play the game did this when we were a lot younger. It’s ok though, we feel your pain and at least you gave it a shot.

There is no information on the video regarding how long the round took, but considering it was shot on the 18th hole as the sun appears to be setting I’d guess that it took a long time.