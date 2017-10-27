DeAndre Hopkins Did Not Show Up Today Because of Bob McNair's Comments, and Team Considered Walking Out

Bob McNair was quoted in an ESPN piece as saying “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in regard to the player protests. That quote came during an owners-and-league-exec-only meeting in the aftermath of a group of owners meeting with some players two weeks ago.

In the piece, it is noted that NFL executive Troy Vincent, a former player, stood up and objected to that comment. “Vincent said that in all his years of playing in the NFL — during which, he said, he had been called every name in the book, including the N-word — he never felt like an ‘inmate.'” According to the piece, McNair later apologized to Vincent, and said his word weren’t meant to be taken literally.

Within a short time of that story going public this morning, the Texans released a statement with an apology from McNair, which stated that he didn’t mean to offend anyone and that he “was not referring to our players.”

Nevertheless, that analogy was bound to go over like a ton of bricks in NFL locker rooms, and more specifically in McNair’s team.

DeAndre Hopkins did not show up today, and Adam Schefter confirmed that the absence was directly related to the comments.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins’ absence from practice today was related to Bob McNair’s comments, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2017

Texans players wanted to walkout today in response to owner Bob McNair's comments, per @sarahbarshop. Had to be persuaded to stay.

The Houston Texans play at Seattle on Sunday and will leave tomorrow. Stay tuned.