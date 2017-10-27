Doug Gottlieb: DeAndre Hopkins "Isn't Smart Enough" to Get "Nuance" of Bob McNair Quote [AUDIO]

On his FOX Sports Radio show today, Doug Gottlieb had the following to say about DeAndre Hopkins, who missed Texans practice today because of quotes from owner Bob McNair in Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham’s story about “inmates running the prison”:

Before the excerpted audio, Gottlieb criticized McNair (who has since apologized) for butchering the idiom, which is “inmates running the asylum” (not prison), before addressing Hopkins’ reaction.

“DeAndre Hopkins obviously — I’m just gonna be blunt — he’s not smart enough to understand the nuance of what he’s saying.”

Gottlieb went on to say, generally, that McNair was talking about employees who have ideas about how to better run the companies where they work, and that the NFL is facing a myriad of challenges that as the ESPN story described are proving tough to figure out.

He concluded the segment by again bringing up what he said was Hopkins’ lack of “business acumen”:

“The inmates can’t run the prison, the asylum, the football team,” Gottlieb said. “If you’re bothered by the use of the word inmates, sorry, that’s a you problem. You don’t understand the expression. When you come up to speed on the expression, I’ll fill you in on the business acumen that you don’t have.”

Uh, well, let’s just say I strongly disagree with the tone in which Gottlieb judges someone as unintelligent.

[H/T Dan Malloy]