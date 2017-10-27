Draymond Green And Bradley Beal Brawled, Got Ejected

Bradley Beal and Draymond Green went at it Friday night as the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors battled on the court. The two Stars went chest to chest and wrestled along the baseline after Beal appeared to slap Green in the face.

It caused a big melee between the two teams and when all was said and done, both players were ejected.

Some videos of the fight follow.

The slap that set things off:

In the faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaace pic.twitter.com/TFGCSWeFrG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 28, 2017

The fight happened a bit later:

A Warriors fan went after Beal with a “f*** you!” and a middle finger:

Warriors fan hits Beal with middle finger and "F*ck you!!!" in the tunnel, Beal laughs pic.twitter.com/DwQmT493KX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 28, 2017

Oh, and Draymond’s jersey ripped:

The NBA is back y’all!