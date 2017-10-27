Draymond Green And Bradley Beal Brawled, Got Ejected

Bradley Beal and Draymond Green went at it Friday night as the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors battled on the court. The two Stars went chest to chest and wrestled along the baseline after Beal appeared to slap Green in the face.
It caused a big melee between the two teams and when all was said and done, both players were ejected.
Some videos of the fight follow.
The slap that set things off:
The fight happened a bit later:
A Warriors fan went after Beal with a “f*** you!” and a middle finger:
Oh, and Draymond’s jersey ripped:
The NBA is back y’all!
