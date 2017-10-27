Draymond Green Compared Bob McNair to Donald Sterling

In response to the Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham story that featured, amongst many other newsworthy items, Texans owner Bob McNair saying that “We can’t have inmates running the prison,” Draymond Green posted an entry on Instagram with a photo of an aggregated headline of that attribution and the following caption:

Wow! This sure does sound very Donald Sterling-esque. But I’m sure the fans pay to see him play and he’s putting himself at risk of CTE by going out there every Sunday and giving 110%! Inmates? For starters, let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset. Webster states that an inmate is a person confined to an institution such as a prison or hospital. Not sure these tax paying men should be referred to as inmates- but what do I know?

McNair issued the following apology after the story was published:

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXdwKZ4y4x — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 27, 2017

You can argue that McNair was just using a general term and did not mean to compare his or the league’s players to general inmates, but there’s no doubt that he was offering a condescending opinion on the division of labor and management.

McNair’s own players did not seem swayed by the apology, as they “wanted” to out of practice in a group, and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins ultimately did miss practice because of the comments.