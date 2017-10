Garrett Temple tied his career-high with 23 points on Monday. On Thursday he obviously made a conscious decision to share the ball more. That’s why you get a selfless play like this where Temple passes up a 3 and throws it to the referee.

Garrett Temple, Shaqtin' tarihine adını altın harflerle yazdırıyor! pic.twitter.com/QgsKyOy6HC — Clutch Time (@ClutchPage) October 27, 2017

The look on the official’s face as he realizes what happened and makes the call is priceless. Temple finished with 1 assists and 3 turnovers. Maybe he should go back to shooting in the Sacramento Kings next game.