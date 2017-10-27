It's Looking More and More Like Ronda Rousey Will Compete at WrestleMania

Since Ronda Rousey was defeated handily by Amanda Nunes late last year, I’ve been maintaining that she is bound for WWE and that naysayers like former WWE/ESPN commentator Jonathan Coachman were dead wrong.

When Rousey appeared at WWE’s Mae Young Classic in July, it really seemed like it was to start setting up an angle where her stable of Four Horsewomen went against WWE’s. Dave Meltzer, in his newsletter where subscription is recommended, outlined what appear to be the current plans this week:

The word going around is that the Horsewoman vs. Horsewoman match is still set, but for WrestleMania. One reason is the Survivor Series is a Raw vs. Smackdown theme and the other is the feeling is that the extra time will help get Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir all ready. Rousey has been at the Performance Center this past week.

The fourth member of Rousey’s stable is Shayna Baszler while the WWE Four Horsewomen consist of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. This would be a pretty fun spectacle if it ultimately gets done.