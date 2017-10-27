LeBron Wishes Lonzo Ball Happy Birthday, Let's Overreact!

Just as when LeBron wished happy birthday to Magic Johnson over the summer, there may or may not be cryptic motives in doing the same with Lonzo Ball, who turns 20 today:

It goes without saying that it’s been widely speculated that LeBron is headed to the Lakers at some point. There was a remarkably intricate theory that involved Space Jam 2. Brian Windhorst recently provided a caveat that it may happen this year but also may take an extra year for the Lakers to get their cap affairs in order and for players to grow up. In the meantime, it would be helpful for these plans if LaVar Ball could avoid any further Dad Beef with LeBron.

In any event, LeBronzo does have a nice ring to it.