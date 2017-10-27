Marshawn Lynch Practiced at His Old High School, Which Probably Broke Some Rules

Marshawn Lynch is suspended this week so he decided to drop by his old high school to spend some time with the kids. While there, Lynch donned pads and participated in some full-contact scrimmage-type situations. It looked like a good time was had by everyone involved, with the except of the one kid he stiff-armed into oblivion. Lynch posted video to Instagram.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!! A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

All in good fun? Not quite. This violated California Interscholastic Federation rules. Only 9-12th grade students are allowed to practice and Lynch certainly isn’t that. Now his old school could be punished. As usual the blame should ultimately fall on the NFL for a bogus suspension.