Obama Uses Talk of Aliens to Mess with Jordan Spieth on Golf Course

Not long ago we posted about Jordan Spieth playing golf with Steph Curry and Barack Obama and speculated, because we had no information, that the professional golfer likely won the match. Apparently, that isn’t true. Spieth went on the The Late Show with James Corden and admitted that Obama made a double-breaking putt on the 18th hole to secure a win for his two-man team over Spieth.

Obama also messed with Spieth during the round with some pretty interesting trash talk, telling him, “And you won’t believe what the aliens look like. They’re freaking crazy looking.”

Now that will mess with your head. Is he lying? Is he telling the truth? All of us peons will likely never know the real answer to that question, so of course the best thing for a man with the highest level of the security clearance to do is to use that to talk trash on the golf course.

Well played.