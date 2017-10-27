PM Roundup: Selena Gomez, Cricket Tacos, Dana White Rips Paulie Malignaggi

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, paving you a silky smooth path to the weekend.

Selena talks kidney transplant: Selena Gomez has opened up about the life-saving kidney transplant she received this summer.

What are you doing Hawks?!?: The Atlanta Hawks will begin selling cricket tacos this season. Cricket. Tacos. CRICKET TACOS!!! I know we San Diego natives are annoying with our Mexican food pickiness, but no. Just…no.

White blasts Malignaggi: Dana White ripped Paulie Malignaggi for campaigning for a fight with Conor McGregor that no one wants to see.

Tweet of the Day:

Congratulations to Texans owner Bob McNair for achieving the impossible: Doing something dumber than signing Brock Osweiler for $72 million. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) October 27, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Bill Simmons Ripped Jon Gruden and ESPN Suits Who Like Him; Steve Smith Threatened To Beat Up Michael Irvin; College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 9; Try to Experience a Human Emotion While Listening to Lonzo Ball’s New Track.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Around the Sports Internet: West Virginia’s mountaineer mascot was arrested for DUI; Arkansas high school football star is only eligible because he got married; Jae Crowder will move to Cavs bench when Derrick Rose returns; Tiger Woods avoided a DUI charge with a plea deal.

Song of the Day: