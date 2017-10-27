PM Roundup: Selena Gomez, Cricket Tacos, Dana White Rips Paulie Malignaggi

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, paving you a silky smooth path to the weekend.
Selena talks kidney transplant: Selena Gomez has opened up about the life-saving kidney transplant she received this summer.
What are you doing Hawks?!?: The Atlanta Hawks will begin selling cricket tacos this season. Cricket. Tacos. CRICKET TACOS!!! I know we San Diego natives are annoying with our Mexican food pickiness, but no. Just…no.
White blasts Malignaggi: Dana White ripped Paulie Malignaggi for campaigning for a fight with Conor McGregor that no one wants to see.
Around the Sports Internet: West Virginia’s mountaineer mascot was arrested for DUI; Arkansas high school football star is only eligible because he got married; Jae Crowder will move to Cavs bench when Derrick Rose returns; Tiger Woods avoided a DUI charge with a plea deal.
