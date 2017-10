In the latest installment of the Bills’ video series Going Incognito with Richie Incognito — he previously played a preschool teacher — the Buffalo guard picked up a shift at the team’s store:

Richie Incognito wanted to see more of his jerseys in the stands. So he went in disguise as a Bills Store employee. It's Going Incognito! 😂 pic.twitter.com/q2w7uvgCJk — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 26, 2017

A couple fans recognized him, but most didn’t! While that’s not altogether surprising for an offensive lineman, the fact that Incognito has built himself into one of the more actually-likable players in the league after everything that happened with the Dolphins does qualify as a stunner.