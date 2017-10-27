Roundup: JFK Files Released; Channing Frye's Cab Ride; Houston, We Have a Problem

Top Dems plead ignorance on dossier payments … Michael Cohen has been making cash deals … Stop saying “Houston, we have a problem” because it’s becoming a problem … Pretty amazing that a Corn Pops box caused controversy … It’s time to consider shutting off the internet forever … Mark Halperin out at NBC amid sexual harassment scandal … The NFC North is interesting but I still like the Vikings … Deadly explosion at Indonesian fireworks factory … Wild, hot-button story at Clemson … Martina Hingis retiring … Tennessee running back John Kelly suspended … Las Vegas shooting victims now getting death threats … Cheer when you win, really cheer when you cover … Serena Williams’ Bel-Air mansion … Major changes on the Cubs’ coaching staff … The JFK files release was a bit of a letdown … CVS makes $6 billion bid for Aetna … Powerful stuff on Chris Mortensen’s cancer battle … Troubling Bad Samaritan behavior here … Stranger Things is overrated, but you’ll still watch it … Suburu cut corners on inspections … Jessica Szohr.
The reckoning always comes. [Deadspin]
LeBron James is changing the NBA, not the other way around. [The Ringer]
Jabari Parker: go ahead and call it a comeback. [Sports Illustrated]
Kyrie Irving is the gift that keeps on giving.
Follow the bouncing ball.
