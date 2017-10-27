Roundup: JFK Files Released; Channing Frye's Cab Ride; Houston, We Have a Problem

Top Dems plead ignorance on dossier payments … Michael Cohen has been making cash deals … Stop saying “Houston, we have a problem” because it’s becoming a problem … Pretty amazing that a Corn Pops box caused controversy … It’s time to consider shutting off the internet forever … Mark Halperin out at NBC amid sexual harassment scandal … The NFC North is interesting but I still like the Vikings … Deadly explosion at Indonesian fireworks factory … Wild, hot-button story at Clemson … Martina Hingis retiring … Tennessee running back John Kelly suspended … Las Vegas shooting victims now getting death threats … Cheer when you win, really cheer when you cover … Serena Williams’ Bel-Air mansion … Major changes on the Cubs’ coaching staff … The JFK files release was a bit of a letdown … CVS makes $6 billion bid for Aetna … Powerful stuff on Chris Mortensen’s cancer battle … Troubling Bad Samaritan behavior here … Stranger Things is overrated, but you’ll still watch it … Suburu cut corners on inspections … Jessica Szohr.

The reckoning always comes. [Deadspin]

LeBron James is changing the NBA, not the other way around. [The Ringer]

Jabari Parker: go ahead and call it a comeback. [Sports Illustrated]

Kyrie Irving is the gift that keeps on giving.

Kyrie not thrilled with Mecca throwback court: “It took me 3 steps to realize this is not the same NBA court I'm used to playing on.” pic.twitter.com/UnFjSJDEsA — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 26, 2017

Came to work 5am first dude I scoop is this man Channing frye drunk as shit talkin bout man we lost to nets Nd I only got 4 min 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9gtcbLAxOC Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — jr . Gong (@hasanali2512) October 26, 2017

Follow the bouncing ball.