NFL USA Today Sports

Steve Smith Threatened To Beat Up Michael Irvin And Was Dead Serious

Steve Smith Threatened To Beat Up Michael Irvin And Was Dead Serious

NFL

Steve Smith Threatened To Beat Up Michael Irvin And Was Dead Serious

Michael Irvin was giving Steve Smith Sr. a bit of grief about his outfit on NFL Network Thursday night when things took a sharp turn. Smith snapped and threatened to “whoop” Irvin’s ass when the two see each other next. And while everyone else on set seemed to take the comment as a joke, Smith was clearly dead serious.

Check this out:

Yeah, Smith was definitely not joking. He is currently planning out how he’s going to get his hands on Irvin and exactly what he’s going to do once he does.

If I was Irvin I’d watch my back. Smith might be 5’9″ but dude has always been tough as nails. He’s the kind of guy you avoid fighting at all costs.

, , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home