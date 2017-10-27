WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Plays Assassin's Creed Origins With Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien’s recurring “Clueless Gamer” segments are phenomenal and have often featured athletes. On Thursday night, Conan welcomed Aaron Rodgers and his surgically-repaired collarbone on to play Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Hilarity ensued.

Check it out:

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he had 13 screws in his collarbone and Conan didn’t let him forget about it. David Bakhtiari also made an appearance and Conan blasted him for allowing Rodgers to get hurt.

Finally Conan brought in one of his producers who had Rodgers as his quarterback until he got injured.

The whole segment was great, but that’s what we’ve come to expect from Conan and “Clueless Gamer.”