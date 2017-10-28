Is It Just Me Or Is This A Lot of Penguins?

Youngstown State today showed what humans are capable of when they work together for a common goal. The university dreamed of breaking the Guinness World Record for largest assembly of penguin people and succeeded. University president and noted football guy Jim Tressel tweeted out the evidence and it sure looks like a lot penguin suits (972). The previous record of 624 was set by a children’s hospice so it’s tough to know how to react.
