Oklahoma City Thunder Team Plane Suffers Giant Dent 30,000 Feet in the Air

The Oklahoma City Thunder flew into Chicago early this morning. When the plane landed everyone was surprised to learn that they had hit something. Delta says the plane likely “likely encountered a bird” around 30,000 feet. That bird packed a punch and dented the nose of the plane. Carmelo Anthony posted a picture of the damage.

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

A team official told ESPN that the flight was nothing out of the ordinary, but a little rough. Since everyone is okay, we can joke. I absolutely love that Melo included “this time of night” as if this were either normal during the day.

Meanwhile, Steven Adams is calling all of the top minds in the field to get to the bottom of this.