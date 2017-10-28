The Bill Simmons-John Skipper "Face/Off" Reboot Would be Quite Compelling

Bill Simmons and his podcasting All-Stars over at The Ringer recently did their first Rewatchables episode in front of a live audience. The gang dove into the 1997 classic Face/Off and a good time was had by all.

The seedlings of a very niche but still compelling remake were planted during a question-and-answer session (at the 1 hour, 8 minute mark) when a fan asked who The Ringer staff would “face-off” with. While Simmons thought about his choices, someone in the audience yelled out [John] Skipper’s name.

“Yeah, Skipper,” Simmons said. “I’ll do it with Skipper, take over ESPN, try to wreak some havoc.”

“Grantland never made any money, Bill!” Chris Ryan interjected, drawing a big laugh.

“They’d know I was in charge because I would let everyone tweet about whatever the f–k they wanted,” Simmons added.

It was a nice topical zinger in good humor. But you know what? It actually would be interesting to see what Simmons masquerading as Skipper would do with all the power at ESPN. Skipper masquerading as Simmons heading up a pop-culture venture and doing podcasts with Cousin Sal would be compelling as well.

The technology doesn’t quite exist to make this a reality, but once it does, the scientists should get right on it.