Chip Kelly or Dan Mullen to Florida? Nope, the Gators Should Pursue Scott Frost

With Jim McElwain officially out as the head coach at Florida, and defensive coordinator expected to be the interim coach for the rest of the season, the Gators will get first crack at the coaching carousel.

Let’s get this out of the way now: Chip Kelly will be the 1st and most popular name, but is it realistic? I will guess no. I still think he’s a much more logical fit on the West Coast, specifically at UCLA.

Another popular name will be Dan Mullen, the Mississippi State coach who followed Urban Meyer from Bowling Green to Utah to Florida, where he was the offensive coordinator. He’s developed QBs well at Mississippi State – Dak Prescott is in the NFL and thriving; Nick Fitzgerald, their current QB, is an NFL prospect – and he’ll certainly get a look from the Gators.

But the name I believe they should pursue is Scott Frost from UCF. He’s a former star QB at Nebraska, and coached offense under Chip Kelly at Oregon. Frost has been dominant in just two seasons at UCF, taking an 0-12 team to 6-7 and now 7-0. He’s proven he can change the culture, and he knows offense, and those are two big problems in Gainesville right now.

Florida should grab Frost before Nebrasksa makes a play for him. Because it will.