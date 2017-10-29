Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young Released from WWE

WWE announced today that Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young have been released from their contracts.

Of those three, Emma is probably the most surprising. She was actually booked to lose to star performer Asuka both in her WWE main roster debut at TLC last Sunday, and then again on Raw on Monday. It’s sad to see Emma go because they tried re-casting her a bunch of times but could never get the storytelling right for someone who I personally think is a pretty good performer.

Summer Rae and Darren Young have not been regularly on any of the main TV shows for awhile, so while it’s sad to see them go as well — and, for what it’s worth, I also think both of them were miscast by WWE’s producers — it’s not as surprising as the Emma release.