Florida's Players Found Out About Jim McElwain's Departure On Twitter

Jim McElwain and Florida have parted ways midway through a disappointing season. While many saw McElwain’s exit coming for a few weeks, the Gators’ players apparently didn’t. In fact, quarterback Luke Del Rio said the team found out about about it via Twitter:

Gotta love finding these things out through twitter…. a heads up would’ve been nice — Luke Del Rio (@Ldelrio12) October 29, 2017

No, we weren’t told beforehand. Hence the previous tweet. — Luke Del Rio (@Ldelrio12) October 29, 2017

Yeah, someone in the athletic department or McElwain himself should have notified the players before it leaked to the press. That’s just bad form. It was reportedly a negotiated, mutually agreed upon exit, which means both sides knew it was coming. The team should have been notified and kept in the loop.

It’s a bad look for the athletic department and McElwain not to let the players know what was going on.