Jerry Jones Led a Conference Call of a Majority of Owners to Try to Halt Roger Goodell Extension

Jerry Jones was described as a “leading voice” in a conference call of 17 owners last Thursday to “discuss the possibility of halting commissioner Roger Goodell’s pending contract extension,” according to reporting from Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

That call came a day before Friday’s reporting of a previous owner meeting, when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair had complained of the “inmates running the prison,” and where Jerry Jones described Goodell’s contract as “the most one-sided contract ever.”

“You don’t get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it,” said one owner on the call, according to Mortensen and Schefter.

Let’s be clear, though. You could have said that years ago. This is all about Jerry Jones throwing a tantrum behind the scenes and continuing to throw his weight around. He’s been on an active campaign against Goodell ever since the Ezekiel Elliott suspension was handed down, and is used to getting his way. Well, everywhere except with actual playoff wins over the last 20 years, obviously.

The recent national anthem issue has given Jerry another opening, and he has been the most vocal in favor of mandating that the players stand, something the league office has not done. Make no mistake, Jerry Jones is working hard against Goodell, and carries a lot of influence among a group of owners.