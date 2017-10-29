Jim McElwain Got Fired by Florida, Somehow Before Tennessee Fired Butch Jones: Report

Jim McElwain, who entered the season as probably the 2nd best coach in the SEC, has “parted ways” with the University of Florida, according to a report.

The Gators lost have lost three straight, and are a disappointing 3-4 this season. Compounding matters for Florida was last week’s bizarre claim from McElwain that his family had received death threats. When the school wanted more information to investigate, McElwain didn’t have any.

Then the Gators got buried by rival Georgia, 42-7, and the coach met with administrators this morning in Gainesville.