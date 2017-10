Le’Veon Bell, whose Steelers play tonight in Detroit, is doing some division opposition research by watching Bengals-Colts today, and had some beef with Joe Mixon apparently copying his style:

for someone who feels they can do “way more” than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it.. — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

The quote Bell was referring to came last week after the Steelers defeated the Bengals. We’ll see if this beef escalates amongst the AFC North rivals!