You can take Travis Benjamin out of Cleveland, but you can't take the Cleveland out of Travis Benjamin. pic.twitter.com/Cv82qPMVB0 — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) October 29, 2017

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to do the little things necessary to lose in New England. First, Anthony Lynn decided to kick a long field goal on 4th and 1, that resulted in a miss.

Then, Travis Benjamin did the seemingly impossible on a punt return. He bobbled it at the 11, picked it up at the 8, and then proceeded to try to run backwards around the Patriots’ coverage team, getting tackled for a safety. That’s probably going to prove costly.