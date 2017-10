TAKE ME WITH YOUUUUU pic.twitter.com/7DdENZDhVl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2017

San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny ran for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the Aztecs’ 28-7 victory over Hawaii early this morning. He also turned in a highlight as humorous as it was impressive when he dragged a defender for several yards.

The phrase is overused but that may actually leave a mark. Rug burns can be quite unpleasant.