Zach Miller Suffered Gruesome Leg Injury on Touchdown, Then Had TD Overturned on Ridiculous Decision

Zach Miller appeared to make a touchdown catch for the Chicago Bears. In the process of coming down, his leg bent in a way that it should not have, likely ending his season.

Then, the officials reviewed it and took away the touchdown. It appeared that he maintained control after going to the ground, and then, understandably, in pain, he turned and released the ball. What a tragic injury, compounded by an absurd decision by the replay official. Yet another symbol of the dumb catch rule in the NFL, and how no one seems to know what it means. A perfect example of adding insult to injury.